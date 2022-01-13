Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 3,429 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,294 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 44,709 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management increased its stake in BHP Group by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 10,770 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 83,277 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 38,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 13,610 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

BHP opened at $67.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.47 and its 200 day moving average is $62.55. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $51.88 and a 12-month high of $82.07.

BHP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

