Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases New Position in Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $406,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $1,380,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $2,103,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $986,000. 10.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Semler Scientific alerts:

SMLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Semler Scientific from a “d-” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of Semler Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Semler Scientific from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Semler Scientific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Semler Scientific from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.50.

In other news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $180,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMLR opened at $84.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $572.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.32. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.52 and a 1 year high of $153.21.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $13.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.60 million. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 56.71%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Semler Scientific, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Semler Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semler Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.