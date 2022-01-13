Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 346.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Shares of Bank OZK stock opened at $50.24 on Thursday. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $33.90 and a 1 year high of $51.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.96.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Bank OZK had a net margin of 46.64% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $273.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.42%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OZK shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.