Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Computer Programs and Systems, Inc has been serving the information technology needs of community healthcare providers for over twenty-seven years. Headquartered in Mobile, Alabama, the company provides a complete health information and patient care system that encompasses the full spectrum of financial and clinical applications. The CPSI System provides the most comprehensive single-source electronic medical record available and allows the realization of a true enterprise-wide electronic medical record. The Company is a single-source vendor providing comprehensive software and hardware products, complemented by complete installation services and extensive support. Its fully integrated, enterprise-wide system automates clinical and financial data management in each of the primary functional areas of a hospital. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $424.79 million, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.73. Computer Programs and Systems has a 1-year low of $27.95 and a 1-year high of $37.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.35.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $70.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.12 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 5.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Troy D. Rosser sold 11,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $363,527.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $36,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,818 shares of company stock valued at $530,003 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after acquiring an additional 10,616 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 151.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 9,205 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 579.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 40,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

