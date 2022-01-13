CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CVRx Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. CVRx Inc. is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN. “

NASDAQ:CVRX opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. CVRx has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 20.03 and a current ratio of 20.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.93.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVRx will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in CVRx in the third quarter valued at $31,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in CVRx in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in CVRx in the third quarter valued at $71,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of CVRx in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVRx in the third quarter worth about $74,000. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVRx Company Profile

CVRx, Inc develops an implantable technology for the treatment of high blood pressure/hypertension and heart failure patients. It offers BAROSTIM NEO, a neuro-modulation therapy that triggers the body's natural reflex to regulate blood pressure and the underlying causes of the progression of heart failure, which is delivered through a long-lasting implant system, and customized to each patient's individual therapy needs.

