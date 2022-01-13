Emily Luisa Hill Sells 800 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $30,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Emily Luisa Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 4th, Emily Luisa Hill sold 173 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $7,120.68.

NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $41.15 on Thursday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $69.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $139.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.87 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 169.13% and a negative net margin of 92.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 66.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 273.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 18.3% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 33.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $206,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PTCT. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.89.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

