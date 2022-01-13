Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $28.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.59% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Plug Power Inc. is a leading provider of alternative energy technology focused on the design, development, commercialization and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power market. They are focused on proton exchange membrane, or PEM, fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and associated hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure from which multiple products are available. They sell and continue to develop fuel cell product solutions to replace lead-acid batteries in material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some of North America’s largest distribution and manufacturing businesses. Their current product line includes: GenDrive, GenFuel, GenCare, ReliOn, and GenKey. “

Get Plug Power alerts:

PLUG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Plug Power from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. increased their target price on Plug Power from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Plug Power from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays raised Plug Power from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.28.

PLUG stock opened at $24.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a current ratio of 17.74. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.56.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,101,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,678,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293,118 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 14,927,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $381,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,309 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 2nd quarter worth $74,765,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 2,437.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,102,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $74,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,201,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $109,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plug Power (PLUG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.