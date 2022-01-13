Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dream Finders Homes Inc. is a homebuilding company. It operates principally in Florida, Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, Virginia and Maryland. Dream Finders Homes Inc. is based in Jacksonville, FL. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DFH. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dream Finders Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of DFH opened at $18.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.24. Dream Finders Homes has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $36.60.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.29). Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The business had revenue of $362.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Dream Finders Homes will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFH. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 58.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 6.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.59% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

