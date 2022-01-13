eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eHealth, Inc. is the parent company of eHealthInsurance, the leading online source of health insurance for individuals, families and small businesses. eHealthInsurance presents complex health insurance information in an objective, user-friendly format, enabling the research, analysis, comparison and purchase of health insurance products that best meet consumers’ needs. eHealth and eHealthInsurance.com are registered trademarks of eHealthInsurance Services, Inc. eHealth, Inc. and its technology was responsible for the nation’s first Internet-based sale of a health insurance policy. The Company is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

Get eHealth alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of eHealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of eHealth from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.55.

EHTH opened at $25.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.32 million, a PE ratio of -27.56 and a beta of -0.11. eHealth has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $93.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.39.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.69). eHealth had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. eHealth’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that eHealth will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Francis S. Soistman, Jr. purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.19 per share, for a total transaction of $160,545.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf purchased 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.97 per share, with a total value of $719,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,785 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in eHealth by 205.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in eHealth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in eHealth by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in eHealth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in eHealth by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eHealth (EHTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.