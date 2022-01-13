Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) CAO Gregory L. Call Sells 10,000 Shares

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $606,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $61.88 on Thursday. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.21 and a 1-year high of $63.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.40 and its 200-day moving average is $52.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.54. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $412.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

ECPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECPG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 30,950.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

