Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Insider Sri Srinivasan Sells 22,744 Shares of Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) insider Sri Srinivasan sold 22,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $365,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Sri Srinivasan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, Sri Srinivasan sold 24,511 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $442,668.66.

Shares of ZUO stock opened at $16.84 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -24.76 and a beta of 2.17. Zuora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $23.25.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 45.14% and a negative net margin of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $89.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZUO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Zuora by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Zuora by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Zuora by 38.8% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 7.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Zuora from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Zuora in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, lifted their price objective on Zuora from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.29.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

