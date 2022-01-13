Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New $52,000 Investment in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 0.07% of Oshkosh at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 174.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,082,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,849 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the second quarter worth approximately $73,595,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 21.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,142,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,730,000 after acquiring an additional 545,107 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 517.2% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 477,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,490,000 after acquiring an additional 399,960 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 457.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 453,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,464,000 after acquiring an additional 372,419 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.50.

In other news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $520,437.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OSK opened at $118.95 on Thursday. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $88.31 and a 12 month high of $137.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 21.70%.

Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

