Truist Financial Corp Has $3.68 Million Stock Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.12% of WD-40 worth $3,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 during the third quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 128.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 75.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 13.3% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 697 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 during the second quarter worth $199,000. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Richard T. Clampitt sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $746,380.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

WDFC opened at $247.91 on Thursday. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $207.11 and a 1-year high of $333.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.71 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $237.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.31.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $134.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.20 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. WD-40’s payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of WD-40 from $238.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

