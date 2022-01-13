MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. reduced its holdings in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,168 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in MultiPlan were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MultiPlan in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of MultiPlan in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MultiPlan in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MultiPlan in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of MultiPlan in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO James M. Head acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.34 per share, with a total value of $1,302,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anthony Colaluca, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MPLN. Citigroup decreased their target price on MultiPlan from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on MultiPlan from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.05.

MPLN stock opened at $3.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -26.60 and a beta of -0.09. MultiPlan Co. has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $9.69.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $288.21 million during the quarter. MultiPlan had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS.

MultiPlan Company Profile

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

