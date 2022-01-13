Deutsche Bank AG Has $6.53 Million Stock Holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90,066 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.25% of Hilltop worth $6,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 42.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 42.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 124.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 104.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hilltop by 40.6% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. 66.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Shares of NYSE HTH opened at $37.36 on Thursday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.04 and a 52 week high of $39.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.87.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.33. Hilltop had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $473.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.28%.

In related news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $110,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $353,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.