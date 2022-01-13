Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,799,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,255 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.35% of Genworth Financial worth $6,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GNW. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 354.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the second quarter worth $39,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the second quarter worth $42,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the second quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $657,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GNW opened at $4.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.11 and a 200 day moving average of $3.88.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 12.06%.

Genworth Financial Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

