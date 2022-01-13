iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.14% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $3,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,507,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 18,860.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 37,721 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter worth about $690,000. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $267,000.

NYSEARCA IXG opened at $85.11 on Thursday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.65 and a fifty-two week high of $85.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.78.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

