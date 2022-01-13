Truist Financial Corp Trims Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,657 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.17% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $3,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FMB opened at $56.54 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.10. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $55.99 and a 1-year high of $57.84.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.