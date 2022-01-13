Truist Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Lancaster Colony worth $4,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1,143.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Lancaster Colony during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 57.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LANC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other Lancaster Colony news, Director Alan F. Harris acquired 3,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $156.37 per share, with a total value of $499,602.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LANC opened at $163.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.58. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52-week low of $145.79 and a 52-week high of $201.31.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $392.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.80 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 9.00%. Lancaster Colony’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.91%.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

