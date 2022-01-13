Zacks Investment Research Upgrades GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) to Hold

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GoodRx Holdings Inc. provides consumer-focused digital healthcare platform. GoodRx Holdings Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on GDRX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on GoodRx from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on GoodRx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of GoodRx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of GoodRx from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.07.

NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $27.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of -0.82. GoodRx has a one year low of $25.07 and a one year high of $59.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a current ratio of 14.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.64.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 41.36%. The company had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that GoodRx will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 70,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total transaction of $3,084,605.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 35,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $1,160,859.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,393,259 shares of company stock worth $53,631,621 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in GoodRx by 301.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoodRx by 208.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in GoodRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in GoodRx by 1,828.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. 51.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

