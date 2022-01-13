Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA) Stock Position Decreased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,023 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.66% of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 52,746 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,117 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 320,040 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $10,843,000 after buying an additional 6,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 139,914 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after buying an additional 7,112 shares during the last quarter.

DUSA opened at $36.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.88. Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $29.32 and a 12-month high of $37.88.

DUSA Pharmaceuticals, Inc (DUSA) is a vertically integrated dermatology company. The Company is developing and marketing Levulan photodynamic therapy (Levulan PDT). The Company’s marketed products include Levulan Kerastick 20% topical solution with PDT and the BLU-U brand light source. Levulan Kerastick and BLU-U are used for the treatment of non-hyperkeratotic actinic keratoses (AKs), of the face or scalp.

