Helios Towers (LON:HTWS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Helios Towers (LON:HTWS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Barclays cut shares of Helios Towers to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 190 ($2.58) to GBX 160 ($2.17) in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 203.80 ($2.77).

Get Helios Towers alerts:

Shares of LON:HTWS opened at GBX 154.59 ($2.10) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -55.79. Helios Towers has a 1-year low of GBX 144.20 ($1.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 190.44 ($2.59). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 161.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 166.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 588.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, builds, acquires, and operates telecommunications towers and related passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Towers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Towers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.