Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flywire Corporation is a payments enablement and software company. It combines its proprietary global payments network, next-gen payments platform and vertical-specific software to deliver the most important and complex payments for its clients and their customers. Flywire Corporation is based in BOSTON. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Flywire from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Flywire in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

Flywire stock opened at $33.65 on Tuesday. Flywire has a twelve month low of $27.63 and a twelve month high of $57.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $67.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.32 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flywire will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 120,833 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $4,863,528.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David R. King sold 42,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $1,870,687.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 449,830 shares of company stock worth $17,524,319 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flywire during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Flywire in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Flywire in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Flywire in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flywire in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

