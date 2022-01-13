Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for John Menzies (LON:MNZS)

John Menzies (LON:MNZS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MNZS. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.79) price target on shares of John Menzies in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 451 ($6.12) target price on shares of John Menzies in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 451 ($6.12) price target on shares of John Menzies in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Get John Menzies alerts:

MNZS opened at GBX 320.42 ($4.35) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.81. John Menzies has a 12-month low of GBX 194 ($2.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 365.65 ($4.96). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 288.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 299.56. The stock has a market cap of £294.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45.

John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers ground and cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; executive services, which includes lounge provision and meet-and-greet services for executive and VIP air travel; and offline services for airline customers, as well as cargo forwarding services.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for John Menzies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Menzies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.