$348.44 Million in Sales Expected for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) will report sales of $348.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Premier’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $354.70 million and the lowest is $338.82 million. Premier reported sales of $422.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Premier will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Premier.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Premier had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $365.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on PINC shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

In related news, insider Leigh Anderson sold 22,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $942,911.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 8,728 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Premier by 3.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 144,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after acquiring an additional 5,397 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Premier by 15.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 8,997 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Premier by 21.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Premier by 127.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 186,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,472,000 after buying an additional 104,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $40.39 on Thursday. Premier has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $42.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Premier’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

