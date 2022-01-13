Analysts Expect Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $510.44 Million

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) to announce $510.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $510.00 million to $511.31 million. Cirrus Logic reported sales of $485.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $465.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRUS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut Cirrus Logic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $105.83 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.34.

In other news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 12,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.34, for a total value of $1,188,684.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 3,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $336,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,393 shares of company stock valued at $4,766,630. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 678.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 28.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 135.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

CRUS opened at $93.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.68. Cirrus Logic has a 12-month low of $71.11 and a 12-month high of $103.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.86.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cirrus Logic (CRUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.