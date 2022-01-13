Analysts Expect Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $510.44 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) to announce $510.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $510.00 million to $511.31 million. Cirrus Logic reported sales of $485.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $465.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRUS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut Cirrus Logic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $105.83 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.34.

In other news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 12,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.34, for a total value of $1,188,684.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 3,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $336,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,393 shares of company stock valued at $4,766,630. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 678.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 28.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 135.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

CRUS opened at $93.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.68. Cirrus Logic has a 12-month low of $71.11 and a 12-month high of $103.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.86.

Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

