Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $4,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Hubbell by 12.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,736,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,370,000 after acquiring an additional 313,081 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,777,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,145,000 after buying an additional 69,433 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,766,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,165,000 after buying an additional 91,093 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,645,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,529,000 after buying an additional 56,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,416,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,587,000 after buying an additional 112,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBB opened at $202.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $205.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.63. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $149.07 and a 1 year high of $212.54.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). Hubbell had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 63.44%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HUBB. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

