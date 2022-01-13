Raymond James & Associates Trims Stock Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,755 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 170,124 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.05% of SLM worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in SLM in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in SLM in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in SLM in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in SLM in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $20.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.70. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.29. SLM Co. has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $21.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $357.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.52 million. SLM had a net margin of 56.48% and a return on equity of 60.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. SLM’s payout ratio is presently 12.36%.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 20th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their target price on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SLM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

SLM Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

