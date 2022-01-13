Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.29% of Standard Motor Products worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,527 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 29.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 53,894 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

In related news, EVP Dale Burks sold 2,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $113,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $146,112.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,802 shares of company stock worth $953,355. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

SMP stock opened at $51.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.84. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.09 and a 52-week high of $55.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.42.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.22. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $370.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is currently 27.86%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Standard Motor Products Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.