FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.17% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Truist raised their price target on FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

FTI Consulting stock opened at $151.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.83. FTI Consulting has a one year low of $105.07 and a one year high of $157.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $702.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.03 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting during the third quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in FTI Consulting by 83.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in FTI Consulting by 120.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting during the third quarter worth about $59,000. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.