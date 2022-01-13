Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $54.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.88% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Edgewell Personal Care Co. manufactures and markets personal care products. The company’s brand consists of Schick(R) and Wilkinson Sword(R) men’s and women’s shaving systems and disposable razors; Edge(R) and Skintimate(R) shave preparations; Playtex(R), Stayfree(R), Carefree(R) and o.b. (R) feminine care products; Banana Boat(R) and Hawaiian Tropic(R) sun care products; Playtex(R) infant feeding, Diaper Genie(R) and gloves; Wet Ones(R) moist wipes. Edgewell Personal Care Co., formerly known as Energizer Holdings, is based in St Louis, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.86.

EPC opened at $48.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.96. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52 week low of $29.87 and a 52 week high of $49.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $543.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.67 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 11,560 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $518,928.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $311,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,864 shares of company stock worth $1,056,108. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter worth $2,369,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 34.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 17.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 24.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 6.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

