Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Shares Gap Down to $34.20

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.20, but opened at $33.00. Avanos Medical shares last traded at $33.50, with a volume of 3,485 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.26 and a beta of 0.89.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $184.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in Avanos Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $188,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Avanos Medical by 58.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

