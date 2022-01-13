FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) PT Raised to $200.00

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.17% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Truist raised their price target on FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

FTI Consulting stock opened at $151.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.39. FTI Consulting has a one year low of $105.07 and a one year high of $157.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.83.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $702.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.03 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 2.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 39.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in FTI Consulting by 120.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting during the second quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in FTI Consulting by 1.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,255,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

