Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Shares Gap Up to $45.35

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.35, but opened at $46.79. Owens & Minor shares last traded at $45.56, with a volume of 3,799 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OMI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Owens & Minor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.74.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.32%.

In other Owens & Minor news, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 56,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $2,377,222.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 1,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.33 per share, for a total transaction of $33,330.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 158,024 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,534. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMI. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Owens & Minor in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Owens & Minor during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the second quarter worth $211,000. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI)

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

