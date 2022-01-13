Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Shares Gap Up to $26.76

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.76, but opened at $28.00. Lithium Americas shares last traded at $27.87, with a volume of 97,887 shares trading hands.

LAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Lithium Americas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Cowen raised shares of Lithium Americas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.36 and its 200-day moving average is $23.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -63.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 57.43, a quick ratio of 57.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 124.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 55,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 30,577 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,278,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 222.2% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $519,000. 13.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

