Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX) Director Purchases $143,416.00 in Stock

Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX) Director Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 137,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $143,416.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Armistice Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 10th, Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 491,097 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $486,186.03.

Avalo Therapeutics stock opened at $1.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.88. Avalo Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $4.50.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Avalo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,211.01% and a negative return on equity of 272.08%. The company had revenue of $1.35 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avalo Therapeutics Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

AVTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avalo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

