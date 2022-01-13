Bank of America Boosts NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $270.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

NXPI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NXP Semiconductors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded NXP Semiconductors from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a sell rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $236.96.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Shares of NXPI opened at $229.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.46, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $156.02 and a one year high of $239.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.19.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 14.98%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,579,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,687,604 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,667,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,895 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,851,850 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,232,444,000 after purchasing an additional 197,281 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,829,566 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,233,514,000 after purchasing an additional 724,435 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,123,347 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,591,120,000 after purchasing an additional 242,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,405,127 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $903,435,000 after purchasing an additional 335,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.