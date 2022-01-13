MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CRO Cedric Pech Sells 5,202 Shares

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CRO Cedric Pech sold 5,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.07, for a total transaction of $2,122,780.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Cedric Pech also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, Cedric Pech sold 290 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.05, for a total transaction of $149,364.50.

On Monday, December 13th, Cedric Pech sold 6,668 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.14, for a total transaction of $3,374,941.52.

On Monday, November 8th, Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.46, for a total transaction of $5,664,600.00.

MongoDB stock opened at $432.49 on Thursday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $238.01 and a 12-month high of $590.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.44 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $512.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $455.69.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. The company’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. Analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 194,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,644,000 after buying an additional 15,296 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $537.59.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

