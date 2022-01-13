UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Director John L. Walsh Sells 78,500 Shares of Stock

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Director John L. Walsh sold 78,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $3,539,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $45.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.77 and a 200 day moving average of $45.15. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $35.52 and a 52 week high of $48.55.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). UGI had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 19.97%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UGI. Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in UGI by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 13,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in UGI by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in UGI by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in UGI by 3.0% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 5.0% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

UGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UGI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.