Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MDLZ. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $67.37 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.38 and a 200-day moving average of $62.28. The company has a market capitalization of $93.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. Mondelez International has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $67.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.46 per share, with a total value of $62,460.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $949,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock worth $206,422,748 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

