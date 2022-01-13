AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) CEO Susan R. Salka Sells 14,309 Shares of Stock

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) CEO Susan R. Salka sold 14,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $1,566,406.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of AMN opened at $106.87 on Thursday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.50 and a 12-month high of $129.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $877.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.78 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 31.31%. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

AMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

