PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 13,109 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 569.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,109 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 276.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 52,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 38,781 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,514.0% in the 3rd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 28,296 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,426,000. Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,087.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 199,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,312,000 after buying an additional 182,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 507.7% in the 3rd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 49,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 41,690 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXN opened at $62.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.02. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $48.27 and a 1 year high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

