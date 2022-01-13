PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $934,000 Stock Position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IXJ. Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 185.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 83,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,909,000 after purchasing an additional 53,959 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,147,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,941,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,940,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 252.6% during the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 30,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 21,710 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IXJ stock opened at $87.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.44. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $72.98 and a one year high of $90.91.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

