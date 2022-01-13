SVB Leerink Boosts Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Price Target to $121.00

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) had its price objective raised by SVB Leerink from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($5.47) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.43) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.54) EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beam Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.22.

Shares of BEAM opened at $70.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.71. Beam Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $56.34 and a 1 year high of $138.52.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.65% and a negative net margin of 51,395.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics will post -5.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $2,151,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

