PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $913,000 Stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 149.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,342,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,699 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,842,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,992,000 after purchasing an additional 287,434 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,748,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,458,000 after purchasing an additional 199,668 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,360,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,237,000 after purchasing an additional 139,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in HSBC by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,136,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,774,000 after acquiring an additional 62,581 shares in the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HSBC shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Investec cut HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $34.28 on Thursday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $24.31 and a 1 year high of $34.34. The firm has a market cap of $139.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. HSBC had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

