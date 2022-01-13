Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires Shares of 60,000 The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 60,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 0.11% of Middleby at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Middleby by 190.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Middleby in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Middleby by 203.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Middleby by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $54,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MIDD. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.63.

Shares of MIDD stock opened at $194.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.24. The Middleby Co. has a 52 week low of $129.40 and a 52 week high of $200.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $817.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.44 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 14.06%. Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

