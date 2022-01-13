55,000 Shares in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 55,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IYT. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 695.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 3,327.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF stock opened at $271.37 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.07. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 12-month low of $157.65 and a 12-month high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

