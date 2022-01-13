Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 492.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,880 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 33,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kapila K. Anand purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $28,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OHI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.64.

OHI opened at $30.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.08 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 41.32%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue was up 246.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.05%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

