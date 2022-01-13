Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $57,000 in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 258.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RYN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Rayonier from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rayonier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NYSE:RYN opened at $40.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 0.94. Rayonier Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.27 and a 52-week high of $41.09.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.21. Rayonier had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 14.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is currently 99.08%.

In other news, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total transaction of $34,269.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $202,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

