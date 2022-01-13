Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes $65,000 Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 51,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 0.08% of Royal Gold at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,676,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 15.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 7.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 942.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 2.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $102.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.65. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.01 and a 1 year high of $129.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $174.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.16 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 41.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

RGLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Royal Gold in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $108.75 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $136.00 price objective on Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.13.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.